A long-anticipated Mattoon winery has announced that it will open to the public in May of 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at 5600 Lerna Road in Mattoon.
According to owners Blake and Cole Pierce, Warren James Winery was born out of a love of family and community.
“The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I had a conversation about what we hoped for the future of our family and our community,” Cole Pierce said.
At the time, Cole had earned his Bachelors and Master's degrees from EIU and Blake was working in the real estate department at Rural King. The brothers knew they wanted to raise their families in their hometown, and they envisioned a place where their family and friends could enjoy a meal and a glass of local wine together.
Over the next eight years, Cole went on to earn his certificates in Viticulture, Enology, and Wine Business Management from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Then, in 2020, the brothers purchased the 55 acre property on Lerna Road.
During the Spring of 2022, a small group of volunteers helped dig 1,500 holes, plant 1000 vines, set 500 posts, and oversee the construction of 10 miles of irrigation line, trellis wire, and drainage. The property also includes a large pond with a dock as well as several walking trails that will double as honey bee habitat.
“The property will be a beautiful location for family reunions, wedding pictures, and so many other memorable experiences,” Cole Pierce said.
The vineyard currently has eight varieties of grapes that will mature in approximately three years. Equipment will arrive from California in December that will allow the team to produce wine in-house. Until the grapes mature, fruit will be purchased in order to produce the wine.
“While we’re looking forward to creating our own wines from start to finish, our customers can expect some delicious creations in the meantime,” Cole Pierce said. “The winery will offer several options including fruit wines and a full bar with craft cocktails.”
The primary building at the winery will include traditional seating where customers can enjoy a meal, as well as a banquet room and a patio.
“We originally planned for the winery to be larger, but Covid was a great reminder that it’s okay to grow over time,” Blake Pierce explained. “We have exciting plans to expand the winery over the next five to ten years in order to offer even more amenities to our customers and community.”
The winery menu will include items such as charcuterie boards and hot appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, and pizzas. The community can follow the progress of construction on Facebook, Instagram, and at warrenjameswinery.com
