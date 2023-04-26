Col. Justin Towell, left, Commander of the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll, the brigade’s command sergeant major, were both awarded the Military Police Regimental Association’s Order of the Marechaussee. The medal is “to recognize exceptional dedication, competence, and contribution to the Military Police Corps Regiment over an extended period of time.” The medals were awarded as part of the unit’s welcome home ceremony. The Illinois Army National Guard unit returned from Djibouti, Africa in late 2022 where it filled the nucleus of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. The unit celebrated its successful 11-month deployment as part of its final reintegration event with its families on March 12 at the Parke Regency Hotel and Conference Center in Bloomington, Illinois.