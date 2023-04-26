Illinois Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll of Mattoon, Illinois, was awarded the prestigious Military Police Regimental Association’s Order of the Marechaussee “to recognize exceptional dedication, competence, and contribution to the Military Police Corps Regiment over an extended period of time” during the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s welcome home ceremony on March 12 at the Parke Regency Hotel and Conference Center in Bloomington.
Carroll, a Military Police Soldier throughout his career, is the brigade’s command sergeant major.
Col. Justin Towell of Edwardsville, Illinois, the brigade’s commander and another career Military Police officer, was also awarded the Order of the Marechaussee.
The Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, based in Normal, returned from Djibouti, Africa in late 2022 where it filled the nucleus of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.
The unit celebrated its successful 11-month deployment as part of its final reintegration event with its families.
The Military Police Regimental Association’s mission is to promote the history and preserve the traditions of the Military Police Corps Regiment while supporting Military Police Leadership, Soldiers, and Families Army-wide.
The Order of the Marechaussee recognizes a degree of professionalism, high standards of integrity and morality, and esprit de corps consistent with the long standing history and traditions of the Military Police Regiment.
