Matt Wortman has watched Effingham grow from a perspective most people haven’t.
As a City of Effingham employee, his day started early, often at 5 a.m., and he was on the move all day long making sure public properties in Effingham were up to par.
“You could see Matt going from one place to the next, very frequently,” said Justin Hayes, operations manager for the City of Effingham. “He would be on the top of the police department troubleshooting an HVAC issue to the basement of City Hall checking on his men working on updating a room. He is a mover, constantly checking on his responsibilities – the lights, the cemetery, Bliss Park, all of the buildings. It never stopped for him.”
Wortman retired on Friday.
As a part of the Effingham Public Properties Division where he most recently served as foreman of public properties, Wortman retired on Friday after being in the thick of things, city-related, for more than three decades. He was hired on April 10, 1989.
In June 2021, Wortman was named City of Effingham Employee of the Year, as a part of the city’s employee recognition program. In part, the nomination was made for his attention to details during the holiday season of light displays. He was honored in 2022, as the Grand Marshal in Effingham’s Hometown Christmas Light Parade.
During almost 34 years, Wortman has worked with five different mayors and numerous city commissioners and leaders.
“Matt and his team are responsible for the maintenance of every city owned building,” said Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman. “They are responsible for Effingham’s downtown and keeping it in pristine condition throughout the year. People have repeatedly said that it is by far, one of the best downtowns in the State of Illinois. And I would find it hard for anyone to argue that.”
A long list of responsibilities fell under Wortman’s watch including two fire stations, the police station, the animal shelter, water treatment plant, waste water treatment plant, multiple maintenance buildings and City Hall.
Soon, Wortman, 55, will be able to get some much-deserved rest and relaxation. He said he wants to enjoy more time with his family. He and his wife, Stacia, have three children, Katie, 25, Will, 21, and Abigail, 18; plus two dogs, Snikkers and Bella.
After Friday, he won’t be answering calls throughout the day and sometimes night for city matters. But, he said he will miss the relationships and friends he’s made while working for the City of Effingham.
“And I want to thank everyone I worked with for all their help along the way,” said Wortman.
Hayes, who was Wortman’s supervisor since September 2021, said Wortman’s work load might change many times throughout a day.
“He was always taking calls and organizing an everchanging list of things to do,” said Hayes.
In one form or another, Wortman is the one person in the city that must deal with every department’s issues – some simple, some not. But, he handled it with grace and stayed positive and helpful throughout, Hayes said.
Wortman didn’t talk much about himself, but seems pleased with Effingham’s changes in the landscape since he’s been a part of the city.
“I worked through the transformation of our downtown from a once bleak area to one of the nicest downtowns in the state,” said Wortman. “And from the start of the Christmas lighting to what it is now -- I have overseen its growth.”
He added while the challenges have been big, the outcome was worth it.
“The construction of new roads in our community including Outer Belt West both North and South Raney Street, Grove, Schwerman, Lange -- and so many more -- I have really gotten to take part in growing this community for the last 34 years.”
As a teenager, Wortman found work at age 15, working for Mark Dust at the Ramada Shell on Keller Drive, and later at an Amoco station on Fayette. On April 10, 1989, he was hired by the City of Effingham where he began working under Richard Yocum.
“I found a home here with the city,” said Wortman. “It has always felt like family to me.”
Wortman started the Cemetery and Public Building and Grounds division. In 2005, he became Chief of Public Properties. In 2010, during a restructuring, he was promoted to foreman for the Public Properties Division and City Sexton.
“One job that Matt has that many do not know of, is being the city’s sexton for Oakridge Cemetery,” said Heuerman.
“Not only is he responsible for maintaining the cemetery and keeping it mowed and well-groomed all year long, but Matt has the demeanor and care to help those with burial plots and funeral arrangements when they are in a vulnerable time of need,” Heuerman said. “It takes a great person to be patient, caring and understanding to fulfill this role.”
Hayes said Wortman will be missed on a day-to-day basis because he contributed so much to Effingham.
Heuerman said over the decades, Wortman has seen hundreds of downtown events, the construction of almost every city-owned building, nasty winter storms and floods at times, and the busy Christmas season in downtown Effingham.
“Matt has been one of the city’s finest employees,” said Hayes. “He takes pride in his work. It’s his life’s work in a sense, he’s always trying to improve it and make it a better and nicer way of living for the people of Effingham.”
But, because he’s turning in his keys and work cell phone doesn’t mean he’s going too far away. Hayes said Effingham is still lucky enough to have him as a citizen, as well.
“Matt has always put his town first and what’s best for everyone first,” said Hayes. “We are losing one fine example from within the city, of what it represents: Community, ownership, hard work and pride.”
Hayes said Wortman has a sincere desire to serve people and do the right thing.
His replacement is a newcomer to the city, Nick Hartke, who was hired a year ago, but Hayes said he comes to Effingham with leadership skills and an excellent background.
“Nick is a very forward, open-minded thinker,” said Hayes. “His transition into this role will take both his own ideas and the ones he has inherited from Matt. I’m very optimistic for what’s to come.”
