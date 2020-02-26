St. Anthony Grade School Principal Matt Sturgeon has been hired as the next superintendent of Teutopolis Unit 50 School District.
Sturgeon was hired at a special meeting of the Teutopolis Board of Education Tuesday. He will begin his duties on July 1. He succeeds Deb Philpot, who is working as interim superintendent at Teutopolis following Bill Fritcher’s departure to become superintendent of the Neoga School District.
Sturgeon received his bachelor’s degree from Millikin University in May 2006 and later obtained a master’s and Education Specialist degrees from Eastern Illinois University.
He began his career in education as a teacher in Neoga School District in August 2006 then moved to South Central High School for one year. Sturgeon’s administrative career began at Franklin Park Middle School in Salem as a assistant principal and athletic director for two years before becoming a middle school principal. He became the grade school principal at St. Anthony in 2016.
Besides working as a teacher and administrator, Sturgeon has experience as a coach at junior high and high school levels.
“I am honored to have been chosen for this position,” Sturgeon said. “Having lived and worked in the greater Effingham County area for the last 14 years, I have come to appreciate the level of commitment and support found in communities like Teutopolis.
“The Wooden Shoe tradition is rich with academic and programmatic success, and I am excited to contribute to the team.”
He looks forward to working side by side with the board of education, building administration, school staff, students’ families and the community to further contribute to the development of youth in a district known for its devotion to academic excellence and care for children.
”I am grateful for the experiences afforded me at St. Anthony Grade School,” he said. “With the support of parents and parishioners, our staff was able to accomplish many positive things for our students and school community.
”Moving communities, churches and schools will be a transition for our family, but we know we will be welcomed into Teutopolis as the newest Wooden Shoes.”
