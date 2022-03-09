A Mason woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned, according to Illinois State Police.
Patsy Whipple, 53, was northbound on Interstate-57 at milepost 157 in Effingham County at about 4:40 p.m. when she left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail, police said.
The 2009 Nissan Murano overturned and came to rest in the left lane, police said.
She was cited for improper lane usage and operating a vehicle while using an electronic communication device.
