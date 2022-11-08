On Nov. 7 at approximately 2 a.m., the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in Mason after family members advised officers they had not seen the individual for several days.
Upon arrival, the deputies found the resident deceased in the bathroom. The individual was identified as Sally Gouchenouer, 46, of Mason.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning at Regional Autopsy Center in Urbana to determine the official cause of death. Toxicology samples will be taken and sent for analysis.
Next of kin were notified and the American Red Cross is assisting one of her daughters in obtaining an emergency leave from her National Guard training in Texas to return to Illinois.
Also assisting at the scene were Effingham County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, Rural Med EMS and the Edgewood Fire Protection District.
The death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
