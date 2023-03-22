A Mason resident was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Mason Sunday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Deanna S. Stevens, 48, was driving a white 2007 Ford Edge south on Illinois 37, approximately 400 feet east of Arthur Street, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, crossed the northbound lanes and struck a ditch. The vehicle then rolled over five times, with the driver ejected between the third and fourth rollover. The accident occurred at 9:12 p.m.
Stevens was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield with incapacitating injuries. Stevens was cited for no valid driver's license, improper lane usage, driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed.
