A rural Mason man wanted for burglary now faces several more charges following an arrest at his residence Wednesday morning.
Mark C. Barnes, 54, was taken into custody at his residence without incident on an Effingham County arrest warrant for burglary. Upon executing the arrest warrant, deputies observed illegal substances inside the residence and obtained a search warrant.
Barnes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the United States Marshal Service, Department of Homeland Security, Southeastern Illinois Drug Taskforce and the Effingham Police Department.
“A collaborative effort of all of the participating law enforcement agencies has resulted in another arrest and the removal of methamphetamine from our community. I am proud of our agency and the efforts of those assisting us in working hard to combat the drugs in our communities,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
Bames is being held without bail pending his first appearance in Effingham County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.