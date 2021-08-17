An Effingham County judge sentenced a Mason man this week to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting Kimberly Mattingly and concealing it.
The 29-year-old's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a pit filled with water on private property in Beecher City in April of last year, 20 days after her mother reported her missing.
Glass received 50 years on an enhanced sentence of first-degree murder with a firearm. The minimum is 45 years. He also received the minimum five years for concealment of a homicidal death to be served consecutively to the murder sentence. Judge Christopher Matoush opted not to impose the maximum sentence of natural life imprisonment that the state requested, noting the 38-year-old would already be in his upper 80s when he is released from prison if he were to receive the minimum sentence. Glass will receive credit for 474 days served.
That is not enough time for Mattingly's mother, Gena Holbrook.
“He's going to be an old man but Kimi doesn't get to sit outside and be old. She won't get to see her grandkids like he will,” she said after the sentencing.
Holbrook said during the sentencing hearing that Glass ended the life of her daughter, who was the mother of three, when she had much more to give.
“Kimberly was an amazing, caring and devoted woman who loved her children and her family dearly. We will never be the same after the decision was made by this person to end her life before she was due,” she said.
Mattingly's aunt who is the guardian of one of Mattingly's children said during the hearing not a day goes by that her son doesn't ask about his mother.
“Even though it is a blessing that I can see her in him each day, it is also heartbreaking to know she will never be able to watch him grow,” said Joan Marie Craig.
Mattingly's sister, Courtney Heath, said every day is a struggle.
“We ask ourselves each day if we're going to make it through the day,” she said during the hearing. “Is a song going to come on the radio that instantly reminds us of Kimi or the fact that she was taken away from us?”
“Living this nightmare is the new normal for us,” she added.
Glass chose not to make a statement during the hearing.
Matoush said he took into consideration Glass' prior delinquencies and felonies as well as history of violence that dates back to high school in making his decision.
Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler noted during the hearing Glass' violent offenses, particularly against women. He presented one such case in 2017 in which Glass was arrested for and convicted of domestic battery in Mason. Effingham County Sgt. John Long, who responded to the incident, testified Glass had punched in the right eye a woman he had an on-off relationship with for several months after holding her down for an hour. The eye was purple and swollen, he said.
“I asked if he had been physical with her in the past. She said two months prior he punched her in the jaw and prior to that held a knife to her throat,” he said.
Matoush also noted Glass was on parole at the time he murdered Mattingly.
“Not only was he on parole, but he possessed a weapon and created the greatest offense that could be committed,” he said.
In addressing the sentencing for first-degree murder, Matoush recalled the evidence in the case and Glass' admission to investigators.
“You shot Kimberly Mattingly. She went into the woods and you let her suffer for hours, came back and shot her another time as she was gasping for air and you have no other explanation for the other bullet wounds,” he said. An autopsy revealed Mattingly had seven bullet wounds from six different shots.
Matoush further found the circumstances surrounding the concealment of Mattingly's murder “egregious” as he admonished Glass for not giving the family closure as they searched for her.
“You chose to hide her body in a shallow grave. You created additional grief for her family members not indicating where she was. The torture and suffering Kimberly Mattingly endured and allowing her body to be exposed to the elements in a shallow grave” might have left her body to never be found, he said.
Craig said the days spent searching for Mattingly did more than cause a financial burden for her family.
“The emotional toll it has taken on us alone will always be more difficult to deal with,” she said.
“Twenty-three days that Chris could have saved us the agonizing unknown but chose not to,” said Heath.
Holbrook also recalled during the hearing the events of April 6, when her daughter was murdered, placing blame on others who were there that day as well.
“She had no shoes on, no way to defend herself, no way out. ...You didn't just murder Kimi, you guys tortured her for hours. Tracked her down like a wounded animal.”
Holbrook said after the hearing never knowing the truth of what happened to her daughter, only the accounts of Glass, who had lied to authorities, and those who were there, means there will never be closure.
“I do not feel we will ever know the truth behind Kimi's death,” she said.
Aaron M. Kaiser, of Beecher City, was convicted of concealment of a homicidal death and sentenced last year to 8 ½ years in prison.
Prior to the sentencing hearing, Matoush denied the defense's motion for acquittal or a new trial. Public Defender Scott Schmidt intends to file a motion to reconsider in coming days.
Despite the sentencing, Holbrook said she cannot move forward.
“We're at a standstill.,” she said.
