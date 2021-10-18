A Mason man was injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday south of Watson.
Illinois State Police reported a maroon 2002 GMC Yukon driven by Samuel E. Brockett, 18, of Mason, was at the T-intersection of Illinois Route 37 and the Interstate 57 ramp waiting to turn when Brockett entered the roadway in front of a northbound gray 2005 Ford F-150 driven by Anthony D. Kruger, 31, of Newport, Tennessee, on Illinois 37. Brockett's vehicle struck the pickup truck on the driver's side. The accident occurred at 5:01 p.m.
Brockett was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Kruger refused medical attention.
Brockett was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.