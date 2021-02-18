EFFINGHAM — An Effingham County Circuit Court judge found probable cause Thursday for three additional counts against a Mason man charged with the murder of a Paris woman last year.
Christopher E. Glass, 37, appeared via Zoom with his attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt, and waived a formal reading of new charges. However, a preliminary hearing on the new counts was held.
Glass is charged with a new count of first-degree murder in the April 6 shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly. Glass already faces three other counts of the same charge, a Class M felony.
The new count alleges Glass committed a forcible felony, aggravated battery with a firearm, and while personally discharging the firearm shot Mattingly, thereby causing her death.
A second new count of aggravated battery, a Class X felony, alleges he knowingly by means of discharging a firearm caused injury to Mattingly.
The third new count charges Glass with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon while on parole, a Class 2 felony, that is punishable by three to 14 years in prison. Glass was currently on parole in Illinois at the time the shooting death occurred.
In addition to first-degree murder, Glass has been previously charged with concealing a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
Glass pleaded not guilty to the new counts.
Another defendant in the case, Aaron Kaiser, was convicted of concealing the death of 29-year-old Mattingly in August and sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison, with 185 days of credit for time served in the Effingham County Jail, and a year of mandatory supervised release.
Mattingly was reported missing since April 5, 2020. Her body was found April 29 on property owned by Kaiser’s parents in Beecher City. An autopsy revealed she had been shot multiple times.
Glass is being held in Effingham County Jail. His final pretrial is set for March 11 with jury trial scheduled for March 22.
