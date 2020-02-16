A Mason man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Effingham County Saturday morning.
According to the Effingham County Coroner’s Office, Ronald Hite, 62, was driving a GMC Yukon northbound on Dexter Road at the Interstate 70 overpass, east of Altamont and south of U.S. Route 40, when he crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Chauncy Kuhns, 34, of Altamont, at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Hite was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Kim Rhodes.
Hite’s passenger, Bryan Hite, 37, was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital then airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was in surgery late Saturday night, according to the coroner’s office.
Kuhns was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by a family member then transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for further treatment.
Also responding to the scene were Effingham County deputies, members of the Altamont Fire Protection District, Illinois State Police, Abbott EMS and ISP Accident Reconstruction Team.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The incident continues to be under investigation by the Effingham Coroner’s Office and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office pending results of the autopsy, toxicology reports and Illinois State Police reconstruction report.
