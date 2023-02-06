On Friday afternoon, the Effingham City/County Special Response Team served a search warrant at the Layton Barnes residence on 400th Avenue in rural Mason.
Barnes was located at the property, along with methamphetamine, cannabis, drug equipment, firearm ammunition and an unusual amount of US currency adjacent to the illegal narcotics.
Barnes was arrested and transported to the Effingham County Jail. As of Monday morning, he was still in custody with a bond amount of $7,500.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies developed this case along with detectives. Altamont and Effingham city patrol officers, Effingham County State’s Attorney, City/County SRT team and the Effingham city police detectives also assisted the sheriff's office in this case.
"As I have stated many times before, the partnership we have with all of the state and local police agencies benefit the entire community. This is especially true with the Effingham city police officers and chief," said Sheriff Paul F. Kuhns in a press release. "We have empathy for people suffering from addiction. Police officers witness the damage it does on a daily basis, but if you are selling drugs in our community, we will do our best to stop you."
