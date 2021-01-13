At about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and the Effingham County Sheriff's Office served an arrest warrant at 817 N. Main St. in Mason.
Randall W. Sinclair, 59, was taken into custody without incident. Sinclair was living in Mason after moving from Indiana. The warrant, issued in Vanderburgh County (Evansville), Indiana, is for intimidating a public official.
Sinclair is currently being held at the Effingham County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.