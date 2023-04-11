A Mason driver faces multiple charges following a single-vehicle accident in Effingham County Sunday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Jesse S. Storm, 40, was driving a while 2007 Chevrolet Impala east on 550th Avenue when Storm lost control of the vehicle while turning onto 1350th Street, causing the vehicle to overturn in a ditch.
Storm was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with non-incapacitating injuries.
Storm was cited for driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, obstructing a peace officer, expired registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and driving revoked without BAID.
