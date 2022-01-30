EFFINGHAM — Mark Steppe was named this year’s Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year.
He was surrounded by family members at the Effingham County Chamber Annual Gala Saturday night in a filled ballroom at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. This year’s theme was “Black Tie and Boots.” Chamber Board Chairman Jeff Speer served as master of ceremonies.
“There are so many deserving people who could be Citizen of the Year and certainly out of all of the nominations we have gotten I would be proud to give this award to any of them as well,” said EDN Editor Jeff Long.
“He is extremely dedicated to his family, friends, church and lawn. He shared his athletic traits by volunteering several years to coach Khoury League, Little League, Flag Football, Soccer and traveling baseball for the park district,” read one nomination letter.
The letter recognized Steppe as an original member of the Effingham Unit 40 Mentoring Program Advisory Board. He also was a mentor for 25 years among his other charitable works.
“He helped organize the Jimmy Wayne Program at the Rosebud Theatre…and organizes a trivia night every year to raise money for the mentoring program,” the nominating letter said. “He is most deserving of their award because everything he does is to help others. He doesn’t do it for recognition. I guarantee you that. Mark will do anything for anyone and always with a bright smile on his face.”
“Truthfully, I’m stunned,” Steppe said upon receiving the award. “I truthfully wasn’t looking for this award because I do things just to do things and try to help people the best I can.”
He recognized his wife, Jill, for always being there for him.
“She has always been behind me 100% no matter what,” he said.
Steppe joins a long list of Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year recipients over the years beginning with the first EDN Citizen of the year for 1987, Michael Fortner, Ginnie Swanson (1988), Norbert “Bud” Althofff (1989), Ron Meek (1990), Lowell Samuel (1991), Maxine Williams (1992), Katie Kroeger (1993), Consuello Luttrell (1994), Thelma Keller (1995), Sister Beth Marie Ruder (1996), The Rev. Lawrence Beebe (1997), John Schimmelpfenning (1998), Frank Kabbes (1999), Newlin Martin (2000), Carl Koerner Jr. (2001), Joseph McNaughton (2002), Delbert Mundt (2003), Jerry Moon (2004), Dr. David Bristow (2005), Jack Thies (2006), Fran Schultz (2007), Jim McDaniel (2008), Greg Sapp (2009), Richard “Rick” Siemer (2010), Monsignor Leo Enlow (2011), Don Niehart (2012), Loretta Koester (2013), Dr. Ruben Boyajian and Carol Toney (2014), Craig Lindvahl (2015), Hank Stephens (2016), Tod Lancaster (2017), Dr. Nash Naam (2018), Delaine Donaldson (2019), Ann Deters (2020) and Norma Lansing in 2021.
Effingham Teutopolis News Report Publisher Steve Raymond presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Tom Ryan.
“The list of wonderful people doing wonderful things in this county is a rather lengthy one and, as it is every year, choosing a winner is always difficult. This year we had six nominations and I can tell you I would be proud to be standing here giving any of the six this award. I’m proud to report this is a worthy, worthy recipient tonight,” Raymond said.
“Effingham has a tremendous tradition of volunteerism, which makes winning this award a real honor,” Ryan said.
Effingham County Chamber Ambassador Chairperson Tonya Siner of Premier Broadcasting presented the Ambassador of the Year Award to Steve Will of Dieterich Bank.
“I don’t think I’m more deserving than any of the other ambassadors. They all did a great job. ...I would like to thank Dieterich Bank for allowing me the time to be able to do all of this,” Will said.
There were two Excellence in Business awards presented by Effingham County Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart. Stang Arts received high honors in the small business category while Washington Savings Bank was the large business recipient.
More on this year’s honorees will be featured in a special Citizen of the Year section in the Effingham Daily News this Saturday.
