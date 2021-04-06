A Marion man died from injuries sustained in a crash in Effingham County Monday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s office reported Kenneth C. Bonroe, 70, was northbound on Lake Sara Road when the white 1997 Ford F-150 he was driving traveled through the intersection with Moccasin Road and entered the southbound lane. Bonroe’s truck struck a tan 1996 Toyota Corolla driven by Emily J. Arnold, 49, of Effingham on the driver’s side before striking a third vehicle behind Arnold’s also on the driver’s side. Bonroe’s truck went off the road into the west ditch and struck the embankment. Bonroe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. The accident occurred at 12:31 p.m.
Bonroe was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. from multiple traumatic injuries he received from the crash, according to the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
Arnold was cited for driving while license revoked.
An autopsy will not be performed.
However, the death is being investigated by the Champaign Coroner’s Office and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
