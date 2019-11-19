EFFINGHAM — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has joined forces with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation by adding a drop-off box for new toys for less fortunate children in Effingham.
Josh Layton, a local veterans service officer, said his office will join forces with the U.S. Marines in providing a glimmer of hope to economically disadvantaged children this Christmas.
Collection of toys will continue until Dec. 18.
The office is located on the second floor of the Effingham County Government Building, 101 North Fourth St., Effingham. The box will be available for collecting new, unwrapped toys between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.
“The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas,” said Layton, who also served in the U.S. Marines for nearly 10 years.
Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, said Layton.
“Actually, it was his wife, Diane, who was the real inspiration. She had crafted a few handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need,” Layton said.
According to Toysfortots.org, when you place a toy in a Marine Toys for Tots collection box or donate to one of its local campaigns, the giver experiences the joy of knowing that toy will be under the tree in a family's home and bring a smile to a less fortunate child Christmas morning, the organization’s website reads.
Layton said toys may be things like dolls, basketballs, soccer balls, Legos or toy trucks. Other gift ideas are books, puzzles or anything you might find fitting for your own child. The gifts should be age appropriate for anyone from birth to age 12.
The U.S. Marines will not distribute realistic-looking toy weapons or any gifts of food, so donations of such items are not accepted.
For the older children, gifts that usually are popular include sporting equipment, books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, watch and wallet gift sets, bath gift sets, board games, radio-controlled cars/trucks, hand-held electronics, skateboards/helmets, curling irons, hair straighteners and hair dryers, according to Toys for Tots website.
To learn more or set up a time to donate cash or toys, contact Layton directly at 217-342-8493 or by email at Joshua.Layton@illinois.gov. Learn more about the US Marine Corps holiday mission online at www.toysfortots.org .
