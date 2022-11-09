Marine vet rides horse cross country for good cause

We in central Illinois were honored to have Marine veteran Matt Perella as a guest late summer while he and his horse and dog got some food and rest before continuing on a cross-country trek to support multiple goals. Matt is riding across the country on his horse, Buck, and accompanied by his service dog, Raffe. His goal is to bring additional awareness for veterans suffering with PTSD and to fund a horse and dog rescue ranch in North Carolina.
Coyote Creek Stables near Sigel served as a place of rest and recuperation for “the three amigos,” as Matt refers to his entourage. Matt started out in his hometown by riding Buck in public places and thereby drawing positive attention to his cause of PTSD awareness. He attributes all of the positive responses to the project to his faith that God has directed his path and supported his end goal.
This cross-country venture started in Hawk Watch Beach, Delaware, on May 1, with his final destination being Camp Pendelton, California, sometime in February. This is approximately 4,000 miles of travel along the highways and byways of our great country. He averages 35 to 40 miles per day.
Matt has many stories regarding his travels and experiences that have brought him this far and will undoubtedly accumulate many, many more. His request of his supporters and followers is for continued prayers for the safety of the three amigos as they continue to make their way across this big country. As we all know, the traffic isn’t geared for horse travel these days and the hot roads are hard on his service dogs’ feet.
The first part of the rescue ranch project is the building of fencing and funding is needed for that and other facets of the project. For more information or to contribute visit therlrr.org for information.
