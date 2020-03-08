EFFINGHAM — There was a hint of New Orleans in Effingham Saturday as approximately 300 guests filled the Effingham Event Center for the 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala to benefit the Effingham County Humane Society.
Tables were filled with donations from several local businesses and individuals to be auctioned. Toy tractors, quilts, antiques, a rocking chair with Dachshunds on the back and artwork were on display, along with a chance to win a week’s stay at a condo at Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Gala-goers had the opportunity to inspect each donated item and make a silent bid on select items while local Auctioneer Mark Schackmann was on hand to auction off larger donated items.
Rachel Wallace of Effingham went from table to table, along with Shawn Laughlin, and his daughter, Ruari Laughlin. They stopped at one of the tables with a silent auction item.
“There are so many good things around here ... I am really excited about the pet portraits,” Wallace said.
“A lot of the artwork is nice,” she added. “And I also like the dog cookie jar. I am definitely bidding on that. You’ve got to have some place to keep all of your good treats.”
Wallace just adopted from the Haumane Society an Aussie-mix dog last September. Shawn Laughlin is also a dog enthusiast. He’s owned his chocolate Labrador for two years.
Wallace said she helps to support the Effingham County Humane Society through a Subway restaurant fundraiser every year.
“I try to donate any way I can to the Humane Society,” Wallace said.
Brian Poelker has been a volunteer at the Humane Society since 2006 when it was located at the Village Square Mall.
I just think finding forever homes for the dogs and cats is awesome,” Poelker said. “I mainly work with the cats.”
Poelker kept busy filling out the 75 raffle tickets he purchased.
“You get a discount when you get 75,” he said.
Jamie Schuette of Effingham, along with her grandchildren, was going from table to table inspecting all the items up for auction. She found an item that she really thought might be of interest to her grandson.
“We are trying to win the tractors over there,” Schuette said about the toys. “They are John Deere tractors. We’re hoping to win.”
Saturday wasn’t the first Mardi Gras Gala for Debbie and Mike Womack of Effingham. They have been coming for the past couple of years.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Debbie Womack said.
Mike Womack said he didn’t wear his Mardi Gras attire this year.
“The last time I came I wore my Mardi Gras outfit,” Mike Womack said. “And I kind of stood out.”
“They made me stand up as a matter of fact,” Womack said. “So, this year I didn’t want to stand out in a big crowd.”
The couple likes to support the Humane Society.
“They have one of the best ones of anywhere we’ve lived,” Debbie Womack said.
Effingham County Humane Society President Mark Clineff was impressed with Saturday’s turnout. Clineff kept busy bringing in extra tables and chairs for people to sit.
“This is one of our major fundraisers,” Clineff said. “We reach out to different businesses and they donate items to be auctioned off for either the silent or live auction.”
“All of the proceeds go to the Humane Society,” Clineff said. “We are proud to say that 85 cents out of every dollar goes to the animals.”
Clineff said the Effingham County Humane Society has two full-time and one part-time staff member and 120 volunteers.
“Some volunteers specify they want to be cat caregivers and some just sign up to take care of dogs,” Clineff said. “And some want to take care of both.”
“We also have dog walkers,” Clineff added.
Clineff said the Humane Society is a no-kill facility and a 501©(3) organization.
“We love all of our volunteers and staff and we love all of our dogs and cats,” Clineff said. “I am so thankful they want to contribute to keep us going.”
