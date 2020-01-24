Thirty five students from St. Anthony High School made the pilgrimage to the March for Life on Friday.
They were accompanied by five chaperones and around five additional community members. This year’s March for Life marks the 47th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.
Students left Effingham at 4 p.m. on Thursday and arrived in Washington D.C. at 7 a.m. on Friday, according to St. Anthony High School Principal Greg Fearday. At 10 a.m., students celebrated mass at St. Peters Church in Washington D.C. with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki as celebrant. In the afternoon students participated in the March for Life from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Capitol building.
“It’s an uplifting experience,” Fearday said. “Our students join with other pro-life students trying to make a difference in the world.”
Austin Huebner, 18, of Effingham, attended the event for the first time. He said that it was cool to see the students together as one supporting one cause.
“No matter the circumstance a human child has dignity and is special no matter what,” he said.
Out of all that was going on during the event, Huebner said that hearing President Donald Trump speak was a highlight for him.
“It was cool to hear Trump, because you see him on the news all the time and to see the Secret Service and their black Escalades,” he said.
Seeing the monuments was also a highlight of the trip for him. Huebner also noted that there was a group passing out fliers for the March for Life that will be held in St. Louis on March 7.
Huebner said that some people and organizations handed out posters and that he would be bringing those back with him. He said that if given the chance he would like to attend the March for Life again.
Caroline Deters, 17, of Effingham, participated in the event for the second time. One thing that was different for her this year is that she noticed the counterprotestors.
“This year me and some of my friends made ‘Free Hugs’ signs and random people marching said that it made the march better,” Deters said. She said as a result of participating in the event she will be vocalizing more about abortion and how it’s not the greatest thing out there.
Sophia Poston, 18, of Effingham, participated in the March for Life for the third time. This time was different for her because of Trump’s presence. She also noted that there were pro-choice people that were standing on the sidewalks holding signs.
Poston’s favorite part of participating in the event was just being there.
“We wrote down ‘God Loves You’ on clothespins with our social media on them and handed them out to others,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.