EFFINGHAM — Belleville East High School Marching Lancers lit up Klosterman Field Saturday as they performed their show, “After Dark.”
The Lancers were named Grand Champion of the 13 bands competing in Class 4A, 5A and 6A at the 19th Annual Effingham Marching Invitational hosted by the Effingham High School Red Regiment.
There was hardly an open seat in the Washington Savings Bank Stadium as the Marching Lancers took the field with portable streetlights to perform their show in Class 6A competition.
The mood was set as the Belleville East show fell the night before the October “Hunter’s” full moon featuring five musical selections including “Moonlight Sonata” by Beethoven, “Midnight” by Coldplay, “Moon Dance” by Van Morrison and “Two Seconds to Midnight” by Baylock.
Belleville East faced off with the Alton High School Marching 100, which placed second in 6A competition, and a band making their first appearance at the Effingham Invitational, Northwest High School of Cedar Hills, Missouri, which placed third in Class 6A competition.
The Belleville East Marching Lancers took home trophies for first place in the Class 6A competition, Best Color Guard, Best Visual, Best Music, Best Percussion and Best General Effect in addition to their Grand Champion trophy.
Saturday afternoon the Paris High School Beacon Brigade held the spotlight taking home the Grand Champion trophy over the 13 bands in Class 1A, 2A and 3A competition.
Drum Majors Morgan Buerster and Emma Nadler of Newton Community High School Marching Eagles, who were Grand Champions in Class 1A, 2A and 3A last year, made a special effort after the awards ceremony to be one of the first to congratulate Paris Beacon Brigade leadership Drum Majors Olivia Keys and Sammy Milam along with Color Guard Captains Abby Grubb and Madison Huffman.
“I really loved the turf field,” Grubb said, referring to the new turf on Klosterman Field.
“I’m hoping Paris will get turf for our field sometime in the future,” Band Director Kevin Pruiett said.
Paris took home trophies for Best Visual, Best General Effect, Best Color Guard and first place in Class 3A competition. The only trophy the Paris Beacon Brigade didn’t bring home was Best Percussion, which was presented to Newton Community High School, which placed second in Class 3A.
The Nashville Community High School Marching Hornets place third in 3A competition.
The Oblong Marching Panthers took first place in Class 1A competition followed by Okaw Valley, second, and Heritage High School Marching Band, third. Okaw Valley received trophies for Best Visual and General Effect, while Oblong was awarded Best Music and Best Color Guard. Heritage High School was recognized for Best Percussion.
Casey-Westfield captured the first place title in Class 2A, with Maroa-Forsyth taking second place and LeRoy High School Marching Panthers placing third. Casey-Westfield received trophies for Best Visual, Best General Effect, Best Music and Best Color Guard while Maroa-Forsyth received Best Percussion.
In Class 4A action, the Highland High School Marching Bulldogs captured first place followed by Richland County in second. The Centralia High School Marching Showcase placed third. Centralia captured Best Visual while Highland took home Best General Effect and Best Music. Taylorville received Best Percussion and Richland County was recognized for Best Color Guard.
Mahomet-Seymour took first place in the Class 5A marching competition while Dunlap took home second place. Marion High School Marching Band received the third-place trophy. Mahomet-Seymour was awarded Best General Effect, Best Music, Best Percussion and Best Color Guard while Dunlap High School received Best Visual.
The host band, Effingham High School Red Regiment, played an exhibition show titled “Nevermore” to round off the invitational Saturday night. Traditionally, the host marching band does not compete in the marching band competition it is hosting.
“We really had some great weather for this year’s invitational,” EHS Band Director Trent Mason said. “We couldn’t do this without the volunteer efforts of our parents, students, former band members and staff.”
