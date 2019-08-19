EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board on Monday voted to have the Chicago separation referendum on the March primary ballot. Board Chairman Jim Niemann was not at the meeting because he was representing the county in Washington D.C.
County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel requested clarification on which election the board wanted the question to appear on the ballot. The board in April passed the referendum after it was brought to the table by board member Heather Mumma. At that time, the board’s goal was to have the referendum on the March 2020 ballot.
Hirtzel said he may not have recorded the chosen election at the April meeting, so he asked that the action be put on Monday’s agenda. He added that he would prefer the question appear on the general election ballot.
“It’s an extra ballot style that costs more money. It’s more work,” Hirtzel said. “You’d probably have more voters than with the primary ballot in a general election.”
Hirtzel estimated the question being on the primary election ballot would produce around 37 extra ballot styles to cover all of the voting precincts.
County board member Lloyd Foster was the only one to vote against putting the question on the primary ballot, saying he did not want to cost the county extra money. Hirtzel did not have a dollar amount on the cost difference between the two elections.
Meanwhile, the board tabled awarding a bid to CDS Office Technologies for multifunction copiers because of an error in the bid amount. A bid for $44,823 appeared on the agenda, but board member Joe Thoele said the company came back after the bid was out and said the actual amount would be over $90,000.
Thoele said when looking back at the bid sheet, he saw that there was a miscalculation in the price for eight machines, which would cost $6,000 apiece. Instead, the machines were calculated at a little over $1,000 each.
Thoele said he felt there was no time for the board to rebid because the machines would have to be ordered in mid-October. He added that CDS Office Technologies should not be considered because of the mistake.
“I don’t want to rebid this. I don’t even want to consider CDS,” Thoele said.
Board member Rob Arnold motioned to table the matter until Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. He added that he did not mind having CDS Office Technologies remain among the five bids as the board revisits them.
“I’m OK with CDS being in there,” Arnold said. “Don’t make a mountain out of a mole hill. The guy made a mistake.”
In other matters, the board:
- Approved a $500 donation from the hotel/motel fund for Poss Music Works.
- Approved creating three line items and a new fund in the county budget. The three line items were created for a part-time web administrator, county clerk automation fees and arrest agency fees while the fund was created for revenue from the public defender automation fees.
- Approved two bids for bridge maintenance on the West Township Bridge along 400th St. and Winterrowd Bridge along County Highway 12. The board also approved a joint resolution with Shelby County for bridge replacement on the county line on 2100th Avenue; Shelby County would pay 35 percent of the cost.
- Heard from Mumma that Effingham County Animal Control and Shelter was officially declared a no-kill shelter and that Jasper County is modeling its animal control after Effingham County. The two counties are also teaming up to create a feral cat program.
- Heard from county Treasurer Paula Miller that real estate tax bills have been mailed and the first installment is due Sept. 20 and the second is due Nov. 1.
Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at kaitlin.cordes@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext. 132.
