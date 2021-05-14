As it turns a year old, the Effingham County Case Manager program at the Effingham Public Library has welcomed a new case manager and secured a new funding source, allowing the program to continue.
Kayla Schumacher is the program’s new case manager. Schumacher, who started May 3, has a background in clinical psychology. Prior to this role, she worked at Heartland Human Services before working with the Effingham Area Problem Solving Court, a special court aimed at rehabilitation as opposed to incarceration.
“I was doing therapy groups and pro-social skill building,” Schumacher said.
Schumacher is replacing Joanna Davies, the program’s first dedicated staff member.
The program is designed to be an entrance into the Effingham community’s social safety net, providing people in need of assistance a way to get information about what is available and how to access helpful programs. These range from help getting a phone, filing taxes, getting help with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), housing assistance and more.
By far the biggest thing that the program helps with is unemployment.
“That’s where the need is at in our community,” said McKay. “Maybe because of layoffs, but more commonly because somebody needed to be home to take care of things.”
Because the pandemic forced many families to reconsider where they were working, where their children were learning and what jobs were available, unemployment
But Schumacher and McKay don’t expect unemployment to be the main focus of hte program forever.
“We’re seeing an increased need for medicaid assistance,” said Schumacher. “I’d like to see a shift from unemployment to other resources.”
“We’re always looking to see what the community needs,” said McKay. “As the community needs shift, so does our service.”
Last month, unemployment made up about 89% of the needs program clients had.
“Originally, we didn’t think we would be helping as much with unemployment as we are,” said Case Manager Intern Blaze Hartke. “Once we got into the winter with the layoffs in construction and agriculture, there was a lot of it.”
Hartke is a graduating University of Illinois student who plans on staying with the program for a few more months before eventually returning to school for his master’s education.
Along with the new head, the program received a new funding source. The Illinois Public health Association’s Community Health Worker Grant is now providing the program’s funding.
The new funding won’t bring any fundamental shifts in the program’s services, but does bring with it some new benefits.
“We’re doing all the same things we have been doing,” said McKay. “It just makes our connection to the health department even stronger.”
The Illinois Public Health Association is a non-profit professional association made up of public health workers from around the state.
All of this comes at a milestone for the program, since it will celebrate one year of operating in its current form in June. Though it officially started then, it has roots that go back further.
“Johnna and other community members were doing things basically since March,” said McKay, referring to the library’s assistant director, Johnna Schultz.
Schultz and others were providing ad hoc help to people at community organizations.
“It’s definitely grown,” said Mckay. “We know it was a need before COVID.”
Though so much of the work of the program has been related to the pandemic, the library intends to keep the program around for as long as it’s useful.
“The pandemic might be what brought some of these things to the surface, but when the pandemic ends, the needs won’t,” said McKay.
If you are interested in the services offered by the Effingham County Case Manager or are interested in learning more about the program, they have open drop-in hours on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
