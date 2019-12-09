EFFINGHAM — An Indiana man was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after entering a negotiated plea in Effingham County Circuit Court on Monday.
Mark S. Hughes, 57, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon as a felon, a Class 3 felony, and was handed the sentence with this agreement. Also, he was sentenced to one year of mandatory supervised release after he serves the time in IDOC.
The charge of driving on an expired driver’s license, a petty offense, and cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony, were both dropped in exchange.
Judge Allan Lolie sentenced Hughes after hearing the details of the negotiation reached between Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler and his court-appointed attorney Scott Schmidt.
The court heard that Hughes was initially stopped on an obstruction of his rear-view mirror and was later found to be in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic Glock pistol. The weapon was forfeited to the Effingham police in the agreement.
Hughes has several felony convictions related to drugs and weapons in Indiana and California, prior to this one in Illinois.
Kibler said following the court hearing Hughes’ attorney had planned to file a motion to suppress the basis for the traffic stop, the obstructed rear-view mirror, and should Hughes’ attorney win that Kibler would not have been able to proceed on the more serious charges. This then led to the negotiated plea deal.
Hughes received credit for 22 days served in Effingham County and is eligible to receive day-for-day credit for good behavior in the IDOC, Kibler said.
