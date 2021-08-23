A Fairview Heights man pleaded guilty in connection to a burglary at Blue Mound Tavern in rural Altamont last year.
Craig E. Summers, 50, pleaded guilty to burglary in Effingham County Circuit Court recently and was sentenced to six years in Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 349 days served, as well as 18 months of mandatory supervised release. The sentence will run concurrently with another sentence in Madison County.
Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Summers and Shaun A. Myers, 40, of Caseyville, on Sept. 4, 2020, while they were investigating a burglar alarm at the Blue Mound Tavern, located at 483 E US Hwy 40.
Deputies responded to the tavern at 1:24 a.m. following a report of a commercial burglar alarm. Deputies found forced entry to the building via a broken window located on the south side of the structure.
While responding to the business, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle operating in the area. A vehicle stop was conducted and the driver, Summers, was later linked to the burglary.
Deputies later apprehended a second suspect, Myers, a short distance south of the structure in a bean field with the assistance of Illinois State Police troopers and a State Police K-9 Unit.
Myers also is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony. A status hearing on his charge is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 14.
