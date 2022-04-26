BENTON, Ill. — A 31-year-old man who traveled from a Chicago suburb to Teutopolis in an attempt to have sex with a teenage girl he met online has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Antonio Ferto-Castorena, of Maywood, was sentenced April 21 after pleading guilty to arranging to have sex with a minor online and traveling to pick her up.
Ferto-Castorena, a citizen of Mexico, was also ordered to pay restitution and serve five years of supervised release, according to authorities.
According to court documents and evidence presented in court, Ferto-Castorena used an online chat application to meet the girl and officials say he engaged in sexual conversations with the minor. On Feb. 5, 2020, Ferto-Castorena drove from Maywood to Teutopolis to pick up the minor from school.
School employees notified the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, which apprehended Ferto-Castorena before he could meet the minor.
As part of his plea agreement, Ferto-Castorena admitted to producing child pornography of a minor who was located in California, using an online chat application. The images were located on Ferto-Castorena’s cellphone.
The investigation was conducted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Police Department and the FBI Springfield and Chicago Field Offices. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Burns.
State charges against Ferto-Castorena were dropped in July 2020 when federal prosecutors took over the case. At the time, local authorities arrested him on Class 4 and Class 3 felonies after local police learned that he attempted to meet a female Teutopolis High School student.
School officials said they were alerted by students that a fellow student intended to meet Ferto-Castorena after school one day in February.
County detectives interviewed the student, who told authorities she communicated with Ferto-Castorena through various social media apps, such as Kik. The student said the two had in fact made plans to meet up that day and for Ferto-Castorena to pick her up from school.
Ferto-Castorena then admitted to communications with the minor in an interview with Effingham County detectives and said the conversations had sexual connotations, including inappropriate pictures of himself sent to the juvenile. Authorities also found condoms and lubrication in Ferto Castorena’s vehicle.
Ferto-Castorena had no criminal history and no ties to this area. Ferto-Castorena is a Mexican national, not a U.S. citizen, according to authorities.
The federal case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, visit usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.