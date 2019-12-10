A man from France passed through Effingham this week as he runs across the United States to raise funds and awareness for education.
Andre Belibi-Eloumou, 33, of Normandy, is a French citizen born to African immigrants.
He is the youngest of four children. His mother is from Nantes, France and his father was originally from Cameroon. His father arrived in Paris, France in February 1974 and his father is Andre's inspiration.
According to Andre, his father left the city of Douala, Cameroon at the age of 24 to realize his dream of a better life. He started off walking over 4,000 km to reach Mauritania. During his trip he ate raw sheep, walked through lion territory in Africa.
After arriving in Mauritania and seeing a boat moored in the distance he swam for more than six hours to reach the boat, before being thrown overboard and having to swim back in the darkness of the night. After that first unsuccessful attempt and a few weeks of waiting, his father was finally able to board a boat in Mauritania trading port, hiding in a lifeboat until he got off in the Netherlands. Ten days after his arrival in Rotterdam he resumed his journey towards France, where he ended up settling.
Andre's own run started in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 1. He plans to make it to Los Angeles by March. The money he is raising will help him with lodging and other needs and after those needs are covered all benefits will be donated to children's education through USA for UNHCR, a UN Refugee Agency.
He will run every day, except for Sundays, and stop at 108 places overnight. He will run the equivalent of 137 marathons over five months and up to 50 miles a day. The route will cross 14 states.
"With this run, I will pay tribute to my dad's memory and on the bigger scale to human migration," he said. "So no better place for it than the USA."
In 2018, he ran a 2,000 mile race over three months called "La Migrante" and started in Cherbourg (north of France) to end in Rabat, Morocco. The main goal for that race was to raise awareness to the migrant's cause.
At the age of 26 he resumed his education and started studies to become a personal trainer because he was sick of having small jobs.
"It was time for me to do something with my life," he said. "I then found my passion about sports and fitness and how I could help people with it!"
Eloumou said that through his adventure across the USA, he is not only hoping to raise funds for refugee children's education but also to raise awareness about the importance of education and inspire people across the world to fulfill their dreams.
To donate to his cause you can visit www.gofundme.com/andrerunusa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.