A Louisville man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday in Clay County.
Illinois State Police reported Lewis D. Charlton, 69, of Louisville, was driving a 1998 black Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on U.S. 45 north of Iola Road when the motorcycle struck a deer, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its right side. Charlton fell off the motorcycle and it continued south before coming to rest in the middle of the southbound lane. The accident occurred at 10:12 a.m.
Charlton was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
