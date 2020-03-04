A Shelbyville man who stole a car, crashed into the Village Square Mall in Effingham and broke into the Zales Jewelry store in January 2018 has pleaded guilty.
Jordan J. Johnston, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of burglary. Authorities said at the time of the incident that Johnston used the vehicle he was driving to back into and through a mall entrance then traveled down two main hallways using the vehicle to break into the Zales store, where an undetermined amount of merchandise was taken.
As a result of the plea, a second count of burglary was dismissed.
Johnston has been placed on two years of second-chance probation, with the term running concurrently with the sentence imposed in a Shelby County case for residential burglary. He also agreed to make restitution of $3,925 to the Village Square Mall for damage done. The amount of restitution Johnston owes Zales will be determined at a separate hearing.
Johnston was given a $250 fine, which was taken care of by credit for 57 days in jail. He must complete 30 hours of community service, abstain from drugs and alcohol, undergo random drug testing, have no contact or entry into the mall and provide a DNA sample. Johnston was also placed on 399 days home confinement.
Judge Allan Lolie told Johnston he was lucky Lolie was not prosecuting the case.
“You’re getting a heck of a break here,” he said. “If you screw up, you know where you’re going.”
A status hearing is scheduled for April 29 at 9 a.m.
