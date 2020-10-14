Authorities are investigating whether a man who died in Effingham while en route to Texas might have had COVID.
Effingham city police notified the Effingham County Coroner's Office at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday of the death of an Hispanic male on a commercial bus parked at the Pilot Truck Stop in Effingham, the coroner's office stated in a news release.
Upon arrival, Coroner Kim Rhodes pronounced the male, Pedro Quiroz, 67, of Monterrey, Mexico, deceased at the scene. The coroner reported that the death appears to be from natural causes. Medical records have been requested and a COVID-19 sample was also sent for testing. Quiroz's brother, who was also traveling on the bus, was transported by Abbott EMS to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment of an undisclosed illness.
The coroner said in the release the bus was taking workers from Wisconsin back to McCallen, Texas, when Quiroz became unresponsive. The driver of the bus pulled off at the Pilot Truck Stop and called 911. Abbott EMS attempted resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.
The incident remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
