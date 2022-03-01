At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Abbott EMS and Teutopolis Fire Protection District responded to 307 S. Oak St. in Teutopolis in reference to an unresponsive male.
Emergency responders arrived and found a male, identified as Joseph Kells, 42, of Griggsville, deceased in the residence. The was notified and responded to the residence.
Kells was staying in Teutopolis with co-workers from BK Electric in Griggsville and doing local work between Teutopolis and Montrose, according to the Effingham County Coroner’s Office. Kells fell ill on the way home from work. He was found unresponsive when they checked on him later in the evening.
It appears from the preliminary investigation that Kells died from natural causes. Medical records and toxicology samples were obtained by the coroner’s office to assist in the death investigation. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the official cause of death.
The death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
