On July 8, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Effingham Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the Abe Lincoln Motel, 1108 W. Edgar Ave. in Effingham.
Upon arrival, the officers found the resident in Room 17 deceased. The individual was identified as Jackie Marler, 61, of Effingham.
Marler was transported to the HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital morgue. The Effingham County Coroner’s Office contacted the next of kin who were in Kentucky and Tennessee. They arrived in Effingham Saturday morning.
A preliminary investigation indicated Marler died due to natural causes. The incident remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
