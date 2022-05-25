An Alabama driver faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash in which several people were injured Tuesday in Clay County.
Illinois State Police reported Tiberius Brooks, 29, of Daleville, Alabama, was driving a 2013 black Hyundai Sonata north on U.S. 45 near Steel Avenue in Louisville when Brooks failed to observe traffic slowing down for a school zone and struck the rear of a 2017 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 25-year-old female from Montrose. Brooks continued traveling north on U.S. 45 until the vehicle could no longer function. The accident occurred at 12:05 p.m.
Brooks was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the Montrose driver was transported by family to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Brooks vehicle, 27-year-old from Enterprise, Alabama, was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Jeep — a 38-year-old female from Louisville and 41-year-old female from Noble — were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Brooks was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal transportation of cannabis and leaving the scene of a personal injury traffic crash.
