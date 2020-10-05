Multiple fire districts respond to a house fire in Mason Monday in which the resident suffered smoke inhalation.
At approximately 2:16 a.m., the Watson Fire Protection District was dispatched to 2705 N. U.S. Highway 45, Mason, for a reported structure fire. The caller was not at the resident, but receiving the information from a third party.
According to a news release from the Watson Fire Protection District, the resident, Troy Verdeyen, awoke to the house on fire. Verdeyen was able to exit the residence, but was suffering from smoke inhalation from trying to retrieve pets from the residence. One dog survived while another perished.
The residence is located in “no man’s land," meaning there is no assigned fire protection district for the property. Due to the call being a structure fire response, Shumway Fire Protection District and Effingham Fire Department were contacted for automatic aid at the time of the initial dispatch.
First arriving units from Watson FPD discovered approximately half of the single-story residence heavily involved in fire upon arrival. Crews knocked down a large amount of the heaviest fire from the exterior, before transitioning to the interior to extinguish the fire. Crews got the fire under control at 3:13 a.m., the release stated.
Crews continued to locate and extinguish hot spots or smoldering areas for approximately 90 minutes after the fire was brought under control. Their efforts were hampered by a large portion of the roof collapsing into the residence from the heavy fire conditions.
Mutual aid was also received from Dieterich Fire Protection District and Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District, both responding with tenders to provide water to fight the fire.
Abbott EMS transported Verdeyen from the scene to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted and an investigator later arrived on scene to investigate the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined but is believed to have originated in the kitchen. According to Verdeyen, unattended cooking may have caused the fire. At this time, there is no estimate of the damage to the residence or contents, however, both will be considered a total loss.
Also assisting at the scene were Ameren CIPS and EJ Water Co-op.
