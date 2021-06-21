Fayette County Coroner David Harris was dispatched to the Kaskaskia River late Sunday afternoon.
Harris reported that 20-year-old Logan Fornoff of Springfield and friends were swimming in the river south of Vandalia when witnesses reported Fornoff went into a hollow log under the water while hogging for fish and did not resurface.
His friends recovered him, called 911 and began CPR. Fornoff was then transported to Fayette County Hospital, where was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.
