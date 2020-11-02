EFFINGHAM — A Sullivan man charged with armed home invasion was found fit to stand trial in Effingham County Circuit Court last week.
Kaden Dedman, 23, is charged with home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony. Dedman’s attorney, Scott Ealy, requested the fitness evaluation.
In the early morning hours of May 23, a female resident of a home on South Linden Street was awakened by the sound of her front door opening.
Authorities said the woman checked what was happening and witnessed two men entering her home. The female told police the men shouted “Where are the ... drugs?” then took a bag containing a half pound of cannabis.
Dedman, Jamal Harris, 19, of Charleston and a minor, along with a female driver, were later stopped in a vehicle by a sheriff’s deputy for a traffic matter. The driver told authorities she had taken her male passengers to a home on South Linden, where a home invasion took place.
Authorities said the driver, who was arrested on unrelated charges, told police that she saw all three males exit the vehicle prior to the home invasion. She said all three pulled up their hoods close to their faces and put on gloves.
Harris pleaded guilty to residential burglary last month and was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
A conference call regarding the status of Dedman's case is set for Dec. 28.
