EFFINGHAM — The lawyer for Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, claimed Tuesday the man accused of killing Kimberly Mattingly, 29, of Paris, threatened to harm Kaiser’s children if he didn’t help hide her death.
A jury trial is underway in Effingham County Circuit Court for Kaiser, who is charged with concealing a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony. Social-distancing guidelines were followed as jurors were spread out, with some sitting outside the jury box.
Kaiser, dressed in black suit jacket, listened as his attorney, Lucas Mette, said Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, threatened the lives of three of Kaiser’s five children on April 6, the day Mattingly was shot. Glass is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death.
He said Kaiser witnessed Glass shoot Mattingly, after which Glass revealed he knew where Kaiser’s children lived and said he could arrange to have them “dealt with” even if he was arrested if Kaiser didn’t help hide the body. The children do not live with Kaiser.
“This was not an idle threat. It was a serious threat and Aaron Kaiser took it seriously,” Mette told the jury, noting Kaiser did not want to participate.
Mette said Glass told Kaiser to get a shovel and tarp to move and bury Mattingly’s body. However, upon returning to her body, they both discovered she was gone. She had managed to move. Mette said Glass had no intention of letting her get away, tracked her down and shot her again.
“Aaron wishes he had been a hero that day and stood up to Christopher. He didn’t. He was terrified, paralyzed with fear and in a paralyzed state obeyed Christopher,” said Mette.
Regardless of motive, Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said Kaiser misled police during the investigation and all the evidence that will be presented during the trial proves Kaiser assisted in concealing Mattingly’s death by supplying the shovel and tarp.
Mattingly’s body was found on April 29 after her mother had filed a missing person complaint. Illinois State Police Criminal Investigative Zone 5 Special Agent Sgt. Windy Westfall testified the body was found on Kaiser’s parents’ property in Beecher City at the bottom of a hill in a pit. Westfall said the tarp was recovered in the pit and the shovel was located close by.
In interviewing Kaiser the next day, Westfall said Kaiser admitted witnessing Glass shoot Mattingly the first time before retreating to his camper and only heard the other shots fired. Westfall acknowledged Kaiser had said Glass threatened him and knew where his children lived, when asked by Mette.
Illinois State Police Criminal Investigative Zone 5 Special Agent Sgt. Zachary Nichols testified he interviewed Kaiser on April 29, while authorities were searching his parents property for Mattingly’s body. The videotaped interview showed Kaiser’s memories of April 6 were fuzzy at first. He didn’t remember much of what happened that day and blamed it on being “burnt out” from years of drug abuse. Kaiser admitted during the interview he acted like he was Glass’ friend out of fear. Kaiser said Glass had one time beaten his ex-wife so severe one of her eyeballs was hanging from the socket, according to Nichols.
“I tried to act like his buddy, so if he gets upset, I can simmer him down better,” Nichols quoted Kaiser.
Although Kaiser denied knowing Mattingly, upon showing Kaiser photos of her, he eventually recognized one of them. Nichols then proceeded during the interview to tell Kaiser a body had been found on his parents’ property, where Kaiser lived in a mobile home. Nichols then asked what Kaiser knew about Mattingly and said “I think you know Christoper killed that girl.”
Kaiser, crying, said “I’m through either way.” He said police would not be able to protect him later on because Glass would be after him. Kaiser said Glass and Mattingly had been fighting that day. Kaiser admitted to hearing gunshots, adding he was in the garage but said he didn’t see him shoot her. He did say he carried the tarp and shovel down the hill to Glass and saw Mattingly’s body.
“How did you feel at that point?” Nichols asked in the videotape.
“Scared, freaked out,” Kaiser replied.
Kaiser said he then went to sleep.
Kaiser said the gun Glass used was put in a vehicle on the property. However, when Kaiser looked in the locked vehicle to which Kaiser had the keys to a couple of days later the gun was gone.
During the interview, Kaiser lamented not helping Mattingly since she didn’t die right away.
“I probably could have saved her life,” he said, sobbing.
When asked why Kaiser thought Glass shot Mattingly, he replied, “I have no idea. I think he flipped a switch. He’s crazy.”
Forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Denton testified the autopsy he did on Mattingly revealed she had been shot multiple times, but said it was the shot that went through the back right side of her neck, fracturing her spine and exiting the left side of her face, that caused her death, not to mention bleeding from the other wounds.
Effingham County patrol Sgt. Travis Buhnerkempe testified he went to Kaiser’s residence on April 11 after the missing person complaint was filed to ask Kaiser if he had seen Glass. Kaiser said he hadn’t seen Glass for a while, three to four weeks. When asked if he knew Mattingly, he replied he didn’t think so. Buhnerkempe said Kaiser gave no indication of being scared.
The trial continues Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.