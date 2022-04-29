Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on April 29, 2022, Teejay T. Foltz, age 41, of Laplace, Illinois was charged with one count of Burglary, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and one count of Criminal Damage to Property, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The charges allege that on April 20, 2022 Foltz knowingly and without authority entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street, Strasburg, with the intent to commit a theft therein and that Foltz knowingly damaged gaming machines belonging to 32 Below, said damage exceeding $500.
Bond was set at $150,000.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Foltz will appear in court on May 23, 2022 for a preliminary hearing. The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
