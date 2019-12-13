A Missouri man has been charged with the vehicle burglaries last month at St. Anthony High School, Effingham police said in a press release on Friday.
David L. Carter, 55, Hannibal, Missouri, is in custody on an original warrant issued out of Effingham County for 9 counts of Burglary, Class 2 Felonies, each count punishable by three to seven years in state prison and/or fines not to exceed $25,000, the release said.
Carter is jailed in Hannibal and is expected to be extradited to Effingham County next week, where he will be incarcerated and face an initial hearing in the case. His bail for the warrant has been set at $75,000.
Effingham City Police Detectives are continuing the investigation.
Between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the high school, nine vehicles were reported to Effingham Police Officers as damaged and/or burgled. Various items were stolen including purses, cell phones and cash.
On Friday, Police Chief Jason McFarland applauded all the hard work and collaboration which went into making this arrest in such a short time frame.
“A citizen witnessed suspicious activity and instantly reported it, then kept surveillance on the subject as long as possible, ultimately obtaining critical information for Officers," the chief said in the release. "Immediately, Patrol Officers did a comprehensive job canvassing the surrounding area and gathering vital intelligence, which they later passed on to Detectives.
"As Detectives furthered this case, they coordinated with Law Enforcement Agencies in Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri as well as the United States Marshals Service. This cooperative teamwork, which all started with an observant citizen doing the right thing, has led to the arrest of a suspect who has been targeting victims in multiple states for a very long time.
"Perpetrators of vehicle burglaries are often not apprehended; in this case, not only was a suspect arrested, but he was taken into custody in a short time period. Excellent work by all involved!”
