EFFINGHAM — An Effingham man charged with arson is to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Joseph M. Wrischnik, 26, appeared in court Monday with his attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt. Schmidt said his client “appears to be suffering from a psychological disorder” and does not speak, but when he does talk, Schmidt said his speech is illogical.
Wrischnik is charged with arson to a property, causing more than $150 in damages, a Class 2 felony.
Schmidt said Wrischnik will be evaluated by Dr. Jerry Boyd, and the evaluation will occur in the next two weeks.
According to an entry on judici.com, Wrischnik was not responsive when spoken to in his first court appearance on Nov. 13. At that hearing, his bond was set at $50,000, of which he would pay 10 percent to obtain his release; he remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham, Teutopolis and Shumway fire departments battled a blaze at an apartment building on the 300 block of South Fourth Street for nearly four hours on Nov. 11.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said crews were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from the structure and active fire on two rear floors of the two-story building.
The residence had been converted to a seven-unit rental property, with one being actively rented at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.
The fire was deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office. Effingham police took Wrischnik into custody and also handled traffic control at the scene with the assistance of the city public works department.
Tutko said the building is a total loss, and according to the homeowner, the building was not insured.
Wrischnik has no prior criminal history in Effingham County. His next court appearance will be Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.