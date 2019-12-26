EFFINGHAM—A Missouri man charged with the vehicle burglaries last month at St. Anthony High School pleaded not guilty to his multiple burglary charges Thursday.
David L. Carter, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri, appeared in court Thursday with Public Defender Scott Schmidt and remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail.
Carter is charged with nine counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and his bond is set at $75,000 of which he would pay 10 percent to obtain his release. Schmidt told Judge Allan Lolie Thursday that he expects to file a motion to reduce bond in the coming days.
Between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the high school, nine vehicles were reported to Effingham police officers as damaged and/or burgled. Various items were stolen including purses, cell phones and cash.
A warrant for Carter’s arrest was issued Dec. 5, and Carter was brought into custody in Effingham County soon after.
In a statement released shortly after Carter’s arrest, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said it was with the help of a witness and the collaboration of several law enforcement agencies that Carter was apprehended quickly.
“A citizen witnessed suspicious activity and instantly reported it, then kept surveillance on the subject as long as possible, ultimately obtaining critical information for officers,” the chief said in the release. “Immediately, patrol officers did a comprehensive job canvassing the surrounding area and gathering vital intelligence, which they later passed on to detectives.”
McFarland said detectives collaborated with law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri as well as the United States Marshals Service to make the arrest.
Carter will next be in court Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. for a bond hearing.
