EFFINGHAM — An Arkansas man charged with driving under the influence in a wreck that killed a 17-year-old girl on Interstate 70 in 2016 has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Ralph Randall of Lowell, Arkansas, was also sentenced to one-year mandatory supervised release. He was given credit for 357 days served.
Randall was driving an SUV with methamphetamine in his system when he slammed into a semi on the evening of April 1, 2016, at the I-70 eastbound rest area between Altamont and Effingham, killing Mariah Prather of Springdale, Arkansas. An Effingham County grand jury indicted Randall on one count of aggravated DUI.
During the sentencing hearing, the state called Illinois State Police Trooper Nathan Schnarre to testify.
Schnarre testified that he was dispatched to the scene of the crash, where a passenger car swerved and struck a semi. The driver of the car, Randall, was out of the vehicle, and Prather was dead inside, Schnarre said.
Schnarre said the primary damage was to the front of the passenger vehicle, which struck the rear of the trailer. The trooper testified that at the hospital Randall mentioned to the nurses having taken a narcotic and he later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Marnie Webb, general administrator of the Effingham County Jail, also testified. Webb had appointed Randall as a trustee in the jail to help with things such as meal preparation and cleaning.
“He never said a cross word and if we need anything he is willing to accommodate,” she said.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt said up until the wreck, Randall had no criminal history.
Schmidt noted that Randall had been incarcerated for almost a year, spending some time in jail in Arkansas. He said Randall is now sober and in a stable environment and that as a result the real Ralph Randall has reemerged.
“We believe it’s time to put this to the test and see if he is able to build on this in the future,” Schmidt said. “We don’t believe he poses a further threat to the community.”
Randall made a statement to the court saying before the accident he was married with four beautiful children and was very happy.
“I should have gotten help and I didn’t,” he said. “I lost my job, my wife left me and my children moved.”
Randall said he pleaded guilty because he thought he deserved it.
“I went from giving up on life to looking forward,” he said. “I want to leave my children something to remember not what happened.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.