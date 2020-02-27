EFFINGHAM — A man arrested at Teutopolis High School pleaded not guilty in Effingham County Circuit Court Thursday to charges of grooming, a Class 4 felony, and traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony.
Antonio R. Ferto Castorena, 29, of Maywood, was arrested earlier this month after Teutopolis High School officials were alerted by students that a fellow student intended to meet him after school.
A pretrial date has been set for May 14 at 1 p.m. and a jury trial date of May 26 at 8:30 a.m.
