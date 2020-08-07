EFFINGHAM — The owners of the Village Square Mall will now be responsible for repairs at the shopping center.
An order in the city of Effingham’s case against the mall owners previously gave the city the authority to make repairs to the building, which had been declared unsafe by the court.
Durga Property Holdings LLC bought the mall from former owner Michael Cohen earlier this year. Durga’s attorney, Keith Jacob recently filed a motion to amend the city’s authority to make repairs but the two parties instead came to an agreement this week to allow Durga to make or oversee repairs specifically outlined in the order.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said Durga Property agreed to repairs, reconstruction and clean up in the former JC Penney and Rural King sections as well as the north and south public restrooms and the main mall walkway.
Willenborg said Durga Property Holdings will also allow city inspectors to access unoccupied suites and to create a list of repairs to be done in those areas. She said the list will then be given to the mall owners.
Willenborg said Durga also agreed to terms that note that if the company fails to comply with the new order, the city can resume the authority to make repairs and place a lien on the property.
The city was previously granted a lien when Cohen still owned the mall. Willenborg said that lien as incurred $44,014.96 in costs up until Aug. 7.
Willenborg said it is time for the new property owners to take care of the mall.
“They need to take personal responsibility for this property,” Willenborg said of Durga.
Much of the repairs must begin by Oct. 1. Willenborg did not detail the extent of the repairs but identified the JC Penney storage area and former Rural King front walk canopy as areas of focus for repairs.
Prior to Friday’s hearing, the Effingham city council accepted a proposal from AKRA Builders for repair work at the mall for the first phase of the city’s effort to remediate nuisance issues at the mall.
Willenborg told the council this week that Durga has indicated interest in getting repairs made but disagreed somewhat with the scope of the work. This prompted Durga Property Holdings to seek an amendment to the city’s authority to hire out work done on the mall at Durga’s expense.
The work in the approved $318,585 proposal included demolition of the former 13,100-square-foot Rural King loading dock area and enclosure of the fire sprinkler system riser and electrical switchgear area. AKRA would have also removed the existing floor slab, underfloor utilities, existing building foundations four feet below the slab and backfill the area with clean fill dirt.
City Administrator Steve Miller said issues with the roof on the former dock section prompted the city to focus on that area in its first phase.
“The roof is falling in, and so through the process through the courts, this is one area that needs to be remediated so that it is safe,” Miller said.
Willenborg said currently the fire suppression lines are not climate controlled, which caused a water line burst in that section of the mall last year.
Miller said city staff received three proposals for the work and was not required to bid it out.
With Friday’s court order, Durga Property Holdings will now be responsible for finding outfits to make the necessary repairs or can make the repairs themselves.
The court matter is set for a status hearing Oct. 7 when a conference call between the parties and Judge James Eder will be held at 8:45 a.m.
