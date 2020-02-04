Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix early will transition to some snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.