EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham was granted permission in Effingham County Circuit Court recently to make needed repairs at the Village Square Mall.
Judge Jeffrey DeLong made a ruling last month that would allow the city to examine the mall, perform inspections and repair it as needed. The ruling will also allow the city to demolish where needed.
Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said DeLong excluded the vacant JCPenney space in the repairs because he wanted additional information on the status of the structural integrity and the safety of that area of the building. The former Rural King section is also off limits.
Willenborg said the cost of the repairs the city will incur will be included in the city's lien on the property, or the debts owed on the property by its former owner, Michael Cohen.
Willenborg said Cohen has failed to appear in court on multiple occasions, but she requested the court hold off any possible sanctions on Cohen because he resides in New York and the impact of the sanctions because of the distance would be limited. Willenborg said such sanctions have not been specifically outlined in court, but possible sanctions could be monetary or include imprisonment.
The city does not currently have a complete list of what repairs need to be done in the building, but Willenborg said city officials are in the process of making inspections, testing where necessary, and acquiring repair estimates.
Willenborg confirmed the city is looking to work with the new owner, Cincinnati-based Durga Property Holdings Inc.
"The city will make attempts to work with the new owner to make the necessary repairs," Willenborg said.
Willenborg could not confirm on Tuesday evening when Durga purchased the mall.
The initial complaint against Village Square Mall Realty Management LLC was filed in June 2019 by Willenborg. The court found on July 1 that the building was dangerous and was in an unsafe condition, causing an immediate threat to the public, after hearing testimony from the city's building official and fire inspector, according to court records on judici.com.
Court records on judici.com show that in mid-August, some work on the mall had started, but by the end of the month, the court found the mall realty management group was not in compliance with court orders. On Dec. 27, 2019, the court found that the group failed to make necessary repairs and add bathrooms as was agreed to in court.
The matter is set for another hearing on March 2 at 11 a.m.
