Two organizations and community members are stepping up to make Effingham County more "dementia friendly."
The co-founder of the Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness group, Shannon Nosbisch, said her organization and Midland Area Agency on Aging are working together to offer dementia education training to interested businesses, the faith community, first responders, service agencies along with members of the community.
“Everybody is going to be touched by dementia at some point in their life, unfortunately,” Nosbisch said.
EAAA serves seven counties including Effingham, Fayette, Clay, Jasper, Cumberland, Coles and Shelby.
Members of the Effingham County board and Effingham City Council recently recognized November as National Alzheimer’s Awareness and National Family Caregivers month.
Nosbisch is a certified dementia practitioner and dementia care specialist. She co-founded EAAA after a personal experience with dementia in her own family. EAAA was a 2020 recipient of the Governor's Volunteer Service Award.
“Our mission is to educate the people of Effingham County and the surrounding area about dementia and affects on families and caregivers to help foster a dementia friendly community,’ she said. “We are trying to erase the stigma of dementia. “We want to educate people on what dementia is and how to recognize it to take away that stigma.””
She said there is a dementia friendly task force made up of Nosbisch, representing EAAA; Julie Scott, care partner; Angie Biermann, care partner/business owner; Ashley Dillingham, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital case management manager; Johnna Schultz, assistant director, Effingham Public Library; Billie Bales, communication manager, Effingham City Police Department; Dustin Draear, Cornerstone Christian Church, Lucinda Hart, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce; Nancy Hinton and Judy Kleine, Midland Area Agency on Aging.
“A person with dementia and their caregivers can live, but to live a very good quality life is difficult unless people understand what dementia is,” Nosbisch said.
A higher percentage of older adults live in rural areas like Effingham County, according to Nosbisch. She said there is a lack of dementia related health care and social services in rural areas requiring those living with dementia to visit health services in larger markets like St. Louis. She said it is important to focus on social services and education when it comes to those living with dementia and their caregivers.
“Over the age of 65 one in eight will get Alzheimer’s and over the age of 85 one in three," she said. "Right now, there are 6 million people in the United States with Alzheimer’s and they project by 2050 a total of 13 million will be living with Alzheimer’s. Today, there 11 million caregivers that are unpaid in the United States alone.”
Nosbisch said 70-90 percent of people living with dementia live at home. She said there were close to 100 kinds of dementia, however the most common types are Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia, mixed dementia, Lewy Body dementia, vascular dementia and dementia associated with Parkinson's disease.
“Your neighbors, co-workers, colleagues, clients and customers are affected by these diseases and they will want to choose businesses that are easiest to navigate and have a knowledgeable staff.”
“We want to educate people on what dementia is and how to recognize it,” Nosbisch said.
She said her EAAA organization and members of the Midland Area Agency are giving presentations through the end of the year and next year for those interested in becoming a dementia friendly business or organization.
“The presentation I give a bank and another business are different,” Nosbisch said. “We put together a custom presentation depending upon the type of business and how they would be interacting with someone living with dementia.”
She said a bank employees would deal with someone living with dementia in a different way than a retail store or a first responder.
“The presentation teaches you to identify dementia and how to communicate with someone who is living with dementia,” she said.
She said her presentations could be a part of a working employee lunch or a designated time dedicated for the presentation.
“All that is needed is an electrical outlet, a blank wall, 30 minutes and a large room,” Nosbisch said.
She defines a dementia friendly community as a community where individuals with dementia can live good lives, live as independent as possible, allows them to be a part of the community, met with understanding by members of the community and can receive support where necessary.
Dementia friendly America was started in July of 2015, however the first dementia friendly communities are found in the United Kingdom.
Each business who takes part in the presentation is given a decal to put on the their door identifying them as a dementia friendly business.
“There is so much caregivers and the community can do to make those living with dementia live a quality life,” Nosbisch said. “And also help caregivers live with less stress.”
Anyone wanting to set up a 30-minute training session should contact either the EAAA or MAAA.
Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness is a 501(c )(3) non-profit organization. Anyone wanting to set up a 30-minute training session should contact Shannon Nosbisch at (217) 633-0010 or visit their website at effinghamalz.org
Interested parties may also contact the Midland Area Agency on Aging for a 30-minute training session by calling Judy Kleine or Nancy Hinton (618) 532-1853 or visit their website at midlandaaa.org
A decal is given to the those who complete the 30-minute training to be displayed on the entry door of a business or vehicle to let those living with dementia and their caregivers know they are visiting a dementia friendly community member.
“Our goal is to help families, caregivers and the community understand,” Nosbisch said.
