BROWNSTOWN – Eight-year-old Mason Feltner thought he was going to a Hawaiian-themed party at the local Golden Years building in Brownstown recently.
“I thought I was going to a birthday party,” Mason recalled. “Mom told me the birthday girl was going to be a Hawaiian girl. So she had me dress up like a Hawaiian.”
However, when he arrived at the door of the hall and ventured in, he found several of his family members waiting. He soon discovered the party was for him.
“I walked in and thought what are all of these people doing here,” Mason said. “I just thought oh my goodness what is happening?”
Victoria Hawkins of Nashville, Tennessee, was hidden in a room waiting with a special surprise for Mason. Hawkins is owner of Furry Friends Farm and cares for 20 monkeys. She brought a monkey named Wrangler with her to the event.
Wrangler had a certificate with a special message for Mason.
Make-a-Wish Illinois granted Mason’s wish for him and his family to travel to Hawaii for a vacation.
“This was the first time I’ve ever been a part of a Make-A-Wish event,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said she was moved by all of the emotions in the room.
“When I came around the corner with Wrangler, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the building,” Hawkins said.
Mason was in shock.
“When the girl came out with the monkey, I just started crying,” he said.
Mason’s mother, Sherry Sidwell, said it was a dream come true for him.
Beth Funneman and Kristin Workman with Make-A-Wish Illinois met with Mason late last year and learned his wish was to have a pet monkey. Mason is dealing with leukemia and undergoing treatment in St. Louis.
“We found out it was illegal to own a pet monkey in Illinois,” Funneman said. “So, that was out.”
After further discussions, Mason decided he wanted to go to Hawaii with his family.
“He was studying about the Hawaiian Islands in school and found them interesting.
“He and his family will be going in April,” Funneman said.
Funneman said when the organization grants a wish they always do a big reveal.
“I said I have got to incorporate a monkey into this somehow,” Funneman said.
She then posted a request on her Facebook page for a monkey and surprisingly found there were several sources. Someone then suggested Funneman contact Hawkins through a connection she made during the annual Make-A-Wish rodeo in Altamont.
“I called her and explained the situation and she said she wanted to be there,” Funneman said.
Hawkins arrived in Effingham the night before the reveal. She told Funneman the monkey always picks his favorite in the room.
And he did.
“When the monkey met Mason, he reached out and gave Mason a hug,” Funneman said.
The monkey’s action surprised Hawkins.
“The monkey came to me and wouldn’t let go,” Mason said. “She was surprised because the monkey didn’t want to go back to her.”
“When I touched him, it was like touching a cat only softer,” Mason said. “The thing I’m going to remember the most is getting my trip to Hawaii and actually getting to see a monkey.”
Funneman said if someone knows a child with a life-threatening illness, they can go to Make-A-Wish Illinois website at Illinois.wish.org and make a referral. She said referrals can be made by a family member, medical staff, school nurse or social worker.
For questions or to volunteer for Make-A-Wish Illinois call 217-663-7935.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.