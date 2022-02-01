The Illinois Department of Transportation warned Tuesday that a major winter storm is expected to create treacherous conditions lasting for several days, with the potential for extremely dangerous and, at times, life-threatening travel across much of the state.
Throughout Illinois, periods of heavy snow, rain, ice, high winds and bitter cold should be anticipated, leading to a likelihood of whiteout conditions and roads that will be impassable in the hardest-hit regions.
“The Illinois Department of Transportation spends the entire year preparing for snow and ice season and is ready to respond around the clock to this significant weather event, but clearly the public needs to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and postpone all unnecessary travel,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Always remember, during extreme weather, the safest option is to stay home. If you must be on the roads, please be prepared for the real possibility of becoming stranded if you are unable to make it to your destination. Your cooperation and patience will be essential to keeping everyone safe the next several days.”
The National Weather Service said the storm could start late Tuesday, with mixed precipitation shifting to snow and extending into the overnight hours.
In central Illinois, along the Interstates 55, 57, 70 and 72 corridors, snow totals are expected to range between 6 and 20 inches, with the highest amounts in the Springfield, Bloomington, Champaign areas and as far north as Kankakee. Because of the intensity and amounts of snow, travel is expected to be dangerous and strongly discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lincoln predicted accumulation in Effingham County of 8 to 12 inches.
Significant sleet and some ice accumulations are possible in much of southern Illinois, creating very slippery road conditions.
Blowing and drifting snow will create hazardous conditions Wednesday night and Thursday, with winds gusting to 35 mph. Colder air will bring subzero wind chills Thursday and Friday nights.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration in advance of the storm and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to deal with the heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions expected over the coming days. The Governor is directing IEMA to coordinate a robust, statewide response that will include more than 1,800 IDOT trucks and equipment, ISP patrols to help stranded motorists, and approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard.
“I’m authorizing a disaster proclamation for Winter Storm Landon, effective immediately, to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary. I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” said Pritzker. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”
IEMA’s State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield will be activated to coordinate the state’s response to the storm. Representatives from relevant state agencies will staff the SEOC 24 hours a day throughout the storm and quickly deploy resources to impacted communities.
“We’re working closely with local emergency management officials throughout the state to monitor conditions and be ready to provide assistance they may need,” said Scott Swinford, deputy director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). “But it’s also important that people prepare themselves for this storm with food, water, working flashlights, weather radios and other necessities.”
Due to the long duration of the storm, sustained high winds, severe cold reducing the effectiveness of materials to treat the roads, as well as the challenges of staffing a prolonged winter weather event, IDOT is advising the public to remain patient and prepare for longer travel times to persist, with snow-and-ice response and cleanup efforts potentially lasting several days.
Statewide, IDOT has available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies. If you encounter a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient. Do not attempt to pass – conditions in front of the plow will be worse than behind it.
“The Illinois State Police, along with our state and local partners, are tracking this storm and stand constantly ready to meet the challenges presented by these types of weather events,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “While we are helping motorists out of ditches and handling crashes related to this snow-and-ice storm, we want to remind the public of the Move Over Law. By slowing down and moving over, drivers are helping all first responders and stranded motorists get back home to their families safely.”
If travel is absolutely necessary:
• Drastically reduce speeds and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.
• Make sure your gas tank is full.
• Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.
• Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.
• Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency.
• If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.
• Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law. Never get behind the wheel impaired.
For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Tuesday in advance of the storm. The EOC is staffed around the clock to coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization and communication.
George Justice, vice president of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois, said while snow may pose driving challenges for crews during a winter storm, ice and wind are the more hazardous and frequent causes of winter power outages.
“Ice storms are particularly challenging from a power restoration perspective," Justice said. "Significant ice build-up combined with below freezing temperatures and strong winds can wreak havoc on our power lines, transformers and other equipment. Ice accretion of more than a quarter inch is our main concern because that's when we see tree limbs snap and fall into our equipment."
Justice said activation of the EOC is the first step the company takes to begin coordinating movement of personnel, supplies and storm restoration equipment in the areas where damage is expected. Storm Trailers will be pre-staged in areas that are predicted to be at the highest risk for weather-related power outages.
The company follows a well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app.
Ameren Illinois urges its customers to sign up to receive alerts up on the status of restoration. Sign up at Ameren.com/alerts.
Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at Ameren.com/outagemap.
Customers are urged to take safety precautions. Stay away from downed power lines and assume all downed lines are energized. Report downed wires to Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000.
Customers can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.
The preparations follow the second warmest December on record and after below-average temperatures in January shocked Illinoisans. The preliminary statewide average January temperature was 21.1 degrees, 5.6 degrees below the 1991–2020 average, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey.
January average temperatures ranged from the low teens in northern Illinois to the low 30s in southern Illinois, between 2 and 8 degrees below normal. Nighttime low temperatures frequently dipped below zero in central and northern Illinois, including lows of -22 degrees in Kane County and -20 degrees in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.
Total January precipitation ranged from less than a tenth of an inch in central Illinois to over 5 inches in far southern Illinois. Most areas north of the Highway 13 corridor were 1 to 3 inches drier than normal, while the southern seven counties were 1 to 3 inches wetter than normal.
Snowfall totals going back to the start of October were between 5 and 15 inches below normal, with the highest deficits in northern and east-central Illinois.
January snowfall totals ranged from over 10 inches in parts of northern Illinois to less than half an inch in central and southern Illinois. Totals for the month were near to above normal in far western Illinois and the Chicagoland area, but were 1 to 8 inches below normal in central Illinois.
With the liquid water content of snow and rainfall taken together, the preliminary statewide average total January precipitation was 1.17 inches, 1.14 inches below the 1991–2020 average.
The most recent February outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show elevated odds of wetter than normal conditions statewide, with slightly higher odds of warmer-than-normal weather in southern Illinois.
The three-month outlooks for February, March and April together show a similar pattern of warmer and wetter than normal conditions to wrap up winter and begin climatological spring. These outlooks are still guided by La Niña conditions, but other indicators point to a wetter three-month period than the last few months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.