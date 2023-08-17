On Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., an Effingham County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of East Jaycee Avenue and Fourth Street in Effingham.
As the vehicle was stopping, the officer saw Cody Laue, 29, of Effingham, exit the car from the passenger seat and run toward a cornfield. The officer was familiar with Laue and knew he had Effingham County warrants for domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine, along with a failure to appear warrant from Fayette County for controlled substance trafficking.
When Laue fled from the traffic stop, several Effingham city police officers, Effingham County deputies, and Illinois State Police troopers came to the scene in an attempt to surround the area and locate Laue.
Several squad cars were positioned on Jaycee Avenue, 1425th Street, 1100th Avenue, and South Banker Street. Traffic was disrupted on some streets as officers searched the large area, which consisted mostly of cornfields.
After officers were called off of the search and out of the cornfields, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man matching Laue’s description was at a residence approximately nearly a mile east of Banker Street on 1200th Avenue. The man had gained access to vehicles on the property and he attempted to gain entry to the residence.
Effingham city police officers arrived at the residence first and took the man, who was positively identified as Cody Laue, into custody on Effingham County warrants for domestic battery and possession of meth, a Fayette County FTA warrant for controlled substance trafficking, aggravated fleeing, driving while license revoked, speeding, resisting a police officer, delivery/possession with intent to deliver 15-100g of meth, and possession of a controlled substance.
No one was injured during the confrontation or arrest, and Effingham city officers transported Laue to the Effingham County Jail.
Sheriff Paul Kuhns would like to recognize his officers’ quick thinking and dedication, and the swift response from the Effingham city police chief and officers, who always respond without having to be asked, and the Illinois State Police troopers, who also came quickly to help bring this incident to a conclusion.
Several area residents also offered resources and information to the officers to help – we are fortunate to have a good relationship with all of these people and live in such a community.
